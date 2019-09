A filly from Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has set a new record during the Keeneland September Sale.

Keeneland announced the yearling was sold for $8.2 million Wednesday. Mandy Pope's Whisper Hill Farm made the record bid.

Clarkland Farm in Lexington consigned the filly. Her dam is stakes-winning mare Leslie's Lady.

The bid is the highest at the September Sale since John Ferguson bid $11.7 million to acquire Kingmambo colt Meydan City in 2006.