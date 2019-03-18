American Pharoah sire Pioneerof the Nile dies at 13

Pioneerof the Nile, Kentucky Derby runner-up and the sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has died at 13.

WinStar Farm announced his sudden death Monday morning after acting uncomfortable upon his return to a stall. He was being taken to a clinic when he died.

“We are all extremely saddened by the loss of Pioneerof the Nile,” WinStar Farm’s Elliott Walden said. “He was a superior physical specimen, a Triple Crown Sire, and a unique personality. All of us at WinStar are heartbroken.”

Pioneerof the Nile was an accomplished horse on the racetrack, finishing second in the Kentucky Derby in 2009 before becoming the sire of several top racehorses, including American Pharoah and 2017 Preakness Stakes runner-up Classic Empire.