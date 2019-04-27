American Red Cross kicks off 'Sound the Alarm' campaign

Crews with the American Red Cross have their work cut out for them over the next week.

Officials say they hope to install 1,100 smoke alarms at homes around Lexington this week.

It's part of a national campaign called "Sound the Alarm," which aims to install 100,000 smoke alarms across the country.

Organizers will spend a week in Lexington, and then branch out into other areas around central Kentucky. The campaign runs through May 12.

Executive Director of the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross, Tawanda Owsley, says while having a working smoke alarm is a crucial step in preparedness, there's more to know when it comes to keeping families safe in a fire.

"Every day, seven people die because of a home fire, so we're not only installing an alarm, we're also developing fire escape plans, we're also educating folks on how to keep their home safe," says Owsley.

If you need to schedule an appointment to have a smoke alarm installed, you can schedule one on their website at redcross.org or by calling (859) 253-1331.

