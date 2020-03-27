Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Lexmark institutes pay cuts

Over 8,000 Lexmark employees across the world will receive a three-month pay-cut as the company scrambles to preserve jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, the company employs 2,000 employees in the U.S., 1,400 of those here in Lexington.

The temporary pay cut will amount to a 20% base salary reduction. The company says its CEO will take a 40% pay cut during the reduction period.

Benefits for employees are reportedly unaffected by the pay cut.

