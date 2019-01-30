Amid backdrop of freezing weather, Scott Co. begins “K-Count”

With the temperature dipping into dangerous territory, people in Scott County are doing what they can to help people.

Photo: WKYT/Caitlin Centner

"We've got several places in the county folks can go to warm up," says Captain Robert Duncan, with Scott County Emergency Management.

Church of the Nazarene, Great Crossing Baptist and the Scott County Senior Center have opened their doors to those needing to take a break from the bitterly cold temperatures and warm up.

"There's often times people may live in houses that don't have adequate heating or there's a power emergency, their electric goes out. If we have these heating centers available people can go there for temporary shelter," says Captain Duncan.

Amid the freezing temperatures tonight, the county will be working to figure out how many of its people are unsheltered, as Elizabeth’s Village heads an effort called the “K-Count.”

It's how Kentucky keeps track of the amount of people without a place to call home.

Kandice Whitehouse, with Elizabeth's Village, says "A lot of folks have asked if we're cancelling, if we're not going out tonight," says Whitehouse, "but, we're going out anyway because homelessness doesn't stop just because it's cold. All of our volunteers are gearing up and getting ready to meet people who are living in a situation where this cold is going to happen regardless of them wanting it to or not."

As a part of the survey, volunteers, will be handing out supplies, including. In a life or death situation, they hope the supplies will ensure there's only one outcome.

The “K-Count” starts at 7:00 p.m., following a dinner.

