Amy Klobuchar ending her Democratic presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and plans to endorse Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party's Blue NC Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This comes a day before Super Tuesday and a day after former South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential campaign.

Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to drop out of the presidential race.

Klobuchar was scheduled to speak Sunday at St. Louis Park High School ahead of Tuesday's primary.

But dozens of protesters took the stage chanting “black lives matter” and “Myon.” That's a reference to a black teen, Myon Burrell, sentenced to life in prison while Klobuchar was the county's top prosecutor.

An Associated Press investigation questioned Klobuchar's handling of the 2002 case.

