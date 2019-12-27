Amy McGrath files to run for U.S. Senate

Amy McGrath officially filed the paperwork to run for U.S. Senate on Friday in Frankfort, Ky.

The retired Marine said former Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins, the first woman to govern the commonwealth, and McGrath's mother, one of the first women to graduate from UK's medical school, signed her papers.

This time she's running for a Senate seat to challenge Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The former fighter pilot narrowly lost her bid to unseat Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District race in Nov. 2018.

McGrath was recruited to challenge Sen. McConnell in 2020 by the highest-ranking Democrat in the United States.

McGrath said Friday that her party's victory in the Kentucky governor's race had given momentum to her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent.

In an interview with The Associated Press, McGrath touted her positions on health care and jobs.

Those are the same issues that Andy Beshear highlighted in last month's election for governor.

Democrat Mike Broihier also filed for the Senate race Friday.

They join a crowded field of candidates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.