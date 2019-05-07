Amy Schumer calls for Boycott of Wendy’s over alleged sexual assault of farm workers

Amy Schumer picked an unusual way to reveal the gender of her baby on social media.

She sneaked the detail into an Instagram post on Sunday advocating for sexual assault victims.

Schumer called for a boycott of Wendy’s for it allegedly being “the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields.”

At the end of the call to action she added, “Also we are having a boy.”

Just a few hours later, Schumer announced her baby boy was born. He’s the first child for Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, who were married last year.

Schumer apparently posted her message in response to Chance the Rapper’s tweeted prayer for Wendy’s to bring back their spicy chicken nuggets. Wendy’s responded to the rapper’s tweet by saying they would bring back the nuggets if one of their own tweets got 2 million likes, which it ultimately did.

In response to Schumer’s post, Wendy’s said it’s “a complex issue,” but that they are committed to providing safe, indoor working conditions.

