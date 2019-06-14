Amya Catching Turns 14: Lexington girl paralyzed in shooting talks on her birthday

A Lexington teenager paralyzed in a shooting is looking ahead to her next chapter on her 14th birthday.

Amya Catching smiles outside her accessible Lexington home. (Photo: WKYT)

Amya Catching was shot two years ago during a slumber party. The man convicted in the shooting, Carlos Jenkins, is currently serving a life sentence.

Now, Amya is working on using what happened to her as a blessing instead of a hurdle. As she celebrates her birthday, she talks about how she has adapted to what has become her new normal -- all with a smile on her face. She has moved into a new community-supported accessible home.

"It really has given me freedom to go around the house, and I can pretty much do everything myself," Catching said.

Catching has completed middle school, and now she is ready to move on to high school.

"I don't want to do anything the first year, but I actually want to try out basketball," Catching said. "I know it is going to be bigger and better experiences for me. With all the support and courage that I have, I feel like I'll do fine."

Jenkins shot dozens of bullets into a home where Catching was celebrating her 12th birthday. Jenkins didn't realize Amya and several of her friends were inside for a birthday sleepover. One of the bullets struck Catching's back.

"There can be a lot of bumps in the road, but as long as you try to overcome them, they can be blessings instead of hurdles that you have to overcome," Catching said.

Catching's parents say they are beyond proud and grateful for the impact Amya is making. They hope it will encourage people to care more for each other and put the guns down.