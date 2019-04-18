Amya Catching honored at crime victims' luncheon

A Lexington teenager who was shot and paralyzed at a birthday party last year is being honored for her perseverance.

Amya Catching was recognized today at a luncheon as part of the Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Catching was staying at a friend's house for a sleepover the night before her birthday when someone fired a barrage of bullets into the home on Carneal Road. Catching was sleeping in the window when a bullet hit her in the spine.

Those who know Catching say that she has taken on the role of comforting those around her during her recovery process.

“Everyone remarked how calm Amya remained during it all. In fact, she even took on the role of comforting those around her, her family, hospital people, law-enforcement officers that were there. She became the care provider,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn.

Prosecutors say the example she set could help victims in the future.

“She’s been a remarkable little girl, and she inspires, not just people, but the people that work with her,” Red Corn said.

Those who spoke at today’s luncheon talked about the advancements in making sure crime victims are involved in what is happening with their own cases.

