An apology from WKYT for an inadvertent publication of a story

WKYT News Staff WKYT would like to apologize for an inadvertent publication made in the Kentucky attorney general's race.

The station had a draft of a story that briefly made publication. It incorrectly announced a winner in the race. WKYT writes drafts with backgrounds of all the statewide candidates ahead of time in preparation for races to be called, but they are never intended to be published until the race is officially called for a candidate.

Once someone recognized the report was inadvertently published, the article was immediately taken down.

We encourage all Kentuckians to continue voting until polls close at 6 p.m.

 
