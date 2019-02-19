And now for the weather on Mars, courtesy of new NASA lander

A view of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity gained from the top of the "Cape Tribulation" -- Photo Date: 1/6/2015 -- Photo: NASA
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - And now for the weather on Mars: NASA's newest lander is offering daily reports on the red planet's frigid winter.

Starting Tuesday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is posting the highs and lows online , along with wind speed and atmospheric pressure from the InSight lander.

On Sunday, InSight recorded a high of 2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 17 Celsius) and a low of minus 138 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 95 Celsius). Compare that with Sunday's coldest U.S. temperature: minus 27 degrees (minus 3 Celsius) in Taylor Park, Colorado.

Scientists need to know the local Mars weather to determine if InSight's seismometer is registering real marsquakes or simply wind or pressure changes.

InSight landed near the Mars equator in November. NASA's Curiosity rover is also providing weather updates, while roaming around Mars.

 
