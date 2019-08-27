UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at three Anderson County schools

Three Anderson County schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Anderson County High School, Anderson County Middle School and Saffell Street Elementary were the schools on lockdown.

The district said the lockdowns were a precaution while police investigate a "report of a suspicious subject behind schools."

The post on Facebook went on to say "There is no threat inside of any of the school buildings."

The first post was made around 8 a.m. The district gave the all-clear at 8:49 a.m.

WKYT has reached out to law enforcement for details.