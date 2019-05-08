Anderson County Middle School teacher accused of threatening to cut off student's penis

An Anderson County Middle School teacher was charged with disorderly conduct after investigators say she threatened to cut off a student's genitals.

Chrystal Graham, 36, of Lawrenceburg was charged with disorderly conduct as a result of an investigation into a 2017 incident during a kickball game.

A criminal complaint states Graham threatened to cut off the student's genitals after he jumped on another student's back while joking around. She then said she would "shove it down your throat."

Graham is also accused of giving another student the middle finger with both hands and swearing at the student in front of other juveniles.

Graham was served the summons in March 2019. The Anderson News reports Graham has pleaded not guilty.