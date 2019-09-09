Anderson County community raises support for woman critically injured in car crash

Anderson County High School graduate Jill Hurst is still in the hospital surrounded by family following a car crash that started as a police pursuit.

Jill Hurst with her friend, Chase Fink.

Hurst's friend, Chase Fink, said she attended the high school's football game the same evening she was hit by David Henderson, a wanted man from Hawesville. He is currently being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.

Fink said he was coming down U.S. 127 when he saw the crash spread across the intersection.

"I went up to the scene because I knew the ambulance and when I got up there, they said that it was Jill, and then I started freaking out and called my mom telling her, 'We need to get to Lexington now,'" he said.

David Henderson drove his car into another with Maggie Hatton, Dalton Davis and Jill Hurst inside.

"Dalton's doing okay, he's back at home now, and Maggie, she's still in the hospital....but she found out last night that she fractured her spine," she said.

Fink said school officials haven't talked about the car crash that involved two of their alumni, but he said the community response has been very positive. Thousands of dollars have been donated to a GoFund Me account for Hurst.

Her family is inviting the public to a prayer vigil for their daughter Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church in Lawrenceburg.