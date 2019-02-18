Anderson County fire victim dies at Cincinnati hospital

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:53 AM, Feb 18, 2019

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died from his injuries sustained in a fire in Anderson County.

Anderson County Fire Chief Patrick Korgman has confirmed Timothy Garlen, 43, died from the injuries he sustained in the fire. He was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati where he died.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Eagle Lake Drive in Lawrenceburg.

Garlen did onsite security for Eagle Lake Convention Center.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated the victim's last name. The story is corrected.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus