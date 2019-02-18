Anderson County fire victim dies at Cincinnati hospital

A man has died from his injuries sustained in a fire in Anderson County.

Anderson County Fire Chief Patrick Korgman has confirmed Timothy Garlen, 43, died from the injuries he sustained in the fire. He was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati where he died.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Eagle Lake Drive in Lawrenceburg.

Garlen did onsite security for Eagle Lake Convention Center.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated the victim's last name. The story is corrected.