Anderson County introduces 'text to 911' service

Anderson County in joining the list of central Kentucky communities with a 911 texting service.

Lexington/Fayette, Jessamine, Garrard and Lincoln counties announced the service was available in those counties in mid-June.

The new service allows people who can't call, to send a text message to Lawrenceburg/Anderson County 911 dispatchers.

Officials say the service will benefit many people, including the hard of hearing, deaf and speech-impaired.

It can also be used in situations where silence is important for safety, where making a phone call would make an emergency worse.

The service cannot receive photos or videos at this time. Messages should include where you are and a brief description of the emergency.