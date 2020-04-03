Anderson County restricting number of shoppers in stores

Governor Andy Beshear wants shoppers to be extra cautious when going to stores that are still open.

He says people need to keep their distance from one another at the grocery and other stores that remain open.

Some communities are taking those restrictions a little further and limiting the number of people inside stores.

Anderson County is one of them.

The restrictions and recommendations took effect at 7 a.m. on Friday and are a response to complaints of overcrowding at certain businesses.

The recommendation from the health department says stores need to follow guidelines of one customer per 500 square feet of space, one shopper per family in the store except when a shopper needs assistance, and one shopper per cart.

There also needs to be 6 feet between people when waiting in line to check out, and there needs to be signage to promote this.

Anderson County’s recommendation also asks for stores to use their paging system every 30 minutes to remind shoppers of the store’s rules.

Governor Andy Beshear has said most of these restrictions he agrees with.

“Don’t take your whole family. Don’t take your whole family to any store. Don’t expose your kids. Don’t expose each other. Think about it. If one of you gets the virus, you are going to have to self-quarantine. You want the other person to be able to take care of the kids. Or to take care of you,” says Beshear.

Governor Beshear said on Thursday that there should be exceptions for single parents who have to take their child with them to the store.