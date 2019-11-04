Andy Beshear campaigns in Western Kentucky

While President Trump and Governor Bevin are in Lexington, Attorney General Andy Beshear is in Western Kentucky raking in final votes.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

Andy Beshear was in Greenville earlier today and said the energy on the campaign trail is an energy he has never seen before.

He spent the final hours of this campaign in the western part of the state alongside other democratic candidates, his dad and former governor Steve Beshear, and his primary challenger house Minority leader Rocky Adkins.

"I'm a West Kentuckian born and bred," Steve Beshear said. "I was raised with those same Kentucky values, those West Kentucky values, that you were."

"It is where people share wonderful values, it's the same values this fellow has and he is going to bring them to the governors' mansion.. and boy do we need it," Steve Beshear said. "Governors have never acted like this governor has acted."

The Beshear campaign is wrapping up their election eve with an appreciation event for their volunteers and supporters tonight in Louisville.

"Are you ready to fight for Kentucky teachers? Are you ready to fight for union families? Are you ready to fight for healthcare? Are you ready to beat Matt Bevin? Good, me too," Andy Beshear said.