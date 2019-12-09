Andy Beshear officially sworn in as Kentucky's next governor

Andy Beshear is officially the 63rd governor of Kentucky.

Beshear was sworn into the new position at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Inauguration Day will begin with a breakfast, then a worship service followed by the traditional parade through downtown Frankfort ending at the Capitol. Kentucky educators are serving as the grand marshals.

After Beshear's public swearing-in, there will be a new event called the Capitol Open House.

After the grand march, two inaugural balls will kick off on the Capitol grounds.

WKYT will have full coverage of Inauguration Day on-air and online.