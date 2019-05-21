Andy Beshear wins Democratic nomination for governor

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has won the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Beshear defeated House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins and former State Auditor Adam Edelen to win the race.

The attorney general was able to win on the backs of voters in urban areas like Louisville and Lexington. Rocky Adkins won much of Kentucky's rural counties, while Adam Edelen won a couple of counties in the Louisville metropolitan area.

Beshear will go on to face political rival Gov. Matt Bevin in the general election.