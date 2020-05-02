Andy Dalton to sign one-year deal with Cowboys

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dalton was released by the Bengals this week and already owns a home in Dallas. He played his college football at nearby TCU.

The 32-year-old Dalton led Cincinnati to the playoffs five times and is the franchise's career leader in touchdown passes.

Dalton gives the Cowboys an experienced backup behind Dak Prescott.