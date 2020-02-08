American with coronavirus dies in Wuhan, China, embassy says

The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China while fatalities increased to 722, as the ruling Communist Party faces anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing says a 60-year-old U.S. citizen diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan, apparently the first American fatality of the outbreak.

China’s government says another 3,399 people had been diagnosed over the last 24 hours, reversing two days of declines, and raising the total number of cases to 34,546.

Three more cruise ship passengers were diagnosed with the virus in Japan for a total of 64.

China scrambles to keep cities in virus lockdown fed

Chinese leaders want to make sure food flows to crowded cities despite controls to fight the viral outbreak_ and to quell fears of possible shortages and price spikes.

Already panic buying has ensued after most access to Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, was cut off Jan. 23.

Quarantines and other travel curbs have spread to cover cities with a total of 60 million people.

The ruling Communist Party has ordered authorities to ensure the supply of daily necessities including vegetables, meat, eggs, milk and grain.

Officials of city governments are visiting farming areas to make sure supplies resume quickly after the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

