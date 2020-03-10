Animal control officers: Someone left a dead dog behind a Lexington business

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control officers are looking for information on the person who left a dead dog behind a business.

Officers shared a video of the incident on their Facebook page. You can watch it below.

They say the dog was found Tuesday morning behind a business on Pimlico Parkway.

If you know anything about the animal or the person in the video, you're asked to contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control's cruelty investigator at (859) - 255-9033 extension 229.