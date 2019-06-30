Animal control warns pet owners before Fourth of July fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks are starting, so Lexington-Fayette Animal Control is reaching out to pet owners.

They say July is the busiest month of the year because fireworks lead to an increase in runaway pets.

"Most dogs are going to be stressed out when they hear the sound of fireworks. It is very scary for dogs," Jai Hamilton explains.

Hamilton recommends keeping dogs inside during fireworks. They should also have collars and microchips. She says dogs can even be desensitized to the sound of fireworks with some training.

"Play a recording at a low volume. When your dog hears those noises, you give them a treat. Then when the Fourth of July rolls around and they hear fireworks, they think of happy thoughts when they hear those sounds," she suggests.

Hamilton says if your pet is missing, you should check the online database and visit the shelter. If your pet is there, you will need pictures to prove ownership.

The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control Center is open seven days a week, but will be closed on July 4.