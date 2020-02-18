Animal rights activists hold annual rally in Frankfort

People in support of animal rights came to Frankfort Tuesday.

They held their annual rally outside the Kentucky Capitol, pushing for bills that they say will help Kentucky from being considered one of the worst states for animal welfare laws.

Animal welfare activists say Kentucky used to be the worst state, number 50, for animal welfare law. Now, they say Kentucky is doing better, at number 47, but still has a long way to go.

This year they’re pushing a bill that would require vets to report abuse.

They say now veterinarians risk losing their license if they report suspected animal abuse to police. We're told Kentucky is the only state that does not have this law.

Another bill would allow immunity for those who do damage to cars if a person suspects a dog or a cat is in immediate danger of death. That’s called "the hot car" law.

Then, there’s House Bill 27, which has passed the House and is now in the Senate. It would designate shelter pets as the official pet of Kentucky.

That was the idea of 7-year-old Ethan Branscum who told us he was bothered by all of the animals up for adoption at his local animal shelter.

This is Ethan Branscum of Frankfort. His call to a state lawmaker led to the filing of a bill that's designed to raise awareness for the need to adopt shelter and rescue pets. You'll hear more from this very smart 7-year-old at 430 and 530 at @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/mL2iOJkus0 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 18, 2020

"The entire place is full," Ethan said. "So many animals. some are hurt, injured or sick.”

Ethan was given the Youth Animal Hero Award by Kentuckians Vote for Animals.

The animal rights activists also say they would like some animal abuse charges, now only considered misdemeanors, to be upgraded to felonies.