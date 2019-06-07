Animal rights group releases longer video showing farm abuse

An animal rights group has released a longer video showing workers kicking and throwing young calves at a northwestern Indiana dairy farm that's an agritourism destination.

Animal Recovery Mission said Friday it released the 90-minute video shot at Fair Oaks Farms to counter claims that it had staged the abuse in a shorter video released this week .

The video shows calves being thrown in and out of huts by employees and being kicked in the head and the carcasses of dead calves piled together.

Fair Oaks Farms is the flagship farm for Fairlife, a national brand of higher protein, higher calcium and lower fat milk. At least three retailers have since stopped selling Fairlife products.

A message seeking comment on the longer video was left Friday at Fair Oaks Farms.