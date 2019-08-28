Anita Franklin delivers letter calling for gun reform to Sen. McConnell's office

A Lexington, anti-violence activist is taking her message to Senator Mitch McConnell, delivering a letter to his office in Louisville urging action. The letter had the signatures of more than 1,200 people across the country who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Anita Franklin told WKYT's Garrett Wymer she also included photos of her son Antonio.

She and another survivor from Bowling Green delivered the letter in person, which urges the Senate to take up and pass background checks for "all" gun sales and a strong "red flag" law.

She appeared on CNN after speaking with a staff member in McConnell's office. She says she hopes this is the start of getting something done.

"That's the beginning of conversation. Conversation, and then after conversation you start with partnership," said Franklin. "And we're asking them to partner with all of these survivors out here and victims to do something about gun control."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said before that lawmakers will consider some gun measures this fall. In a radio interview earlier this month with Terry Meiners on WHAS AM in Louisville, McConnell said there's a bipartisan discussion -- with background checks and red flag laws at the front of those conversations.

"None of this is a panacea, but I think we can do better," said McConnell. "And the only way to do better and actually make a law, is for all of us to agree and quit pointing fingers at each other, and that's what I intend to be a part of facilitating."

Franklin says it's time for members of both parties to come together and do something so that other families in this city, this commonwealth and this country don't have to go through what she has.

Congress reconvenes September 9.