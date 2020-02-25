Anita Franklin remembered

The death of Anita Franklin is a big loss for the community.

Anita Franklin (WKYT)

Franklin played a major role in efforts to stop gun violence in Lexington. She was also there as a support to families of crime victims.

One of the groups she worked with was Moms Demand Action.

Lynsey Sugarman talked to Franklin on Sunday, so when she learned she had died the next day, she was in shock.

"We are all just heartbroken. It doesn’t seem real," said Sugarman.

Sugarman and Franklin were part of the group, Moms Demand Action, working to reduce gun violence.

Franklin became an activist after her son Antonio was killed by a stray bullet in 2014.

"I said Nita you can’t do it all. She said 'I’ll do everything I can.' And she did," said Sugarman.

Franklin was working to change gun laws, but she was also working to change people. Franklin said she thought if people had more opportunities, they might turn away from a life of violence.

"She made a proposal to do education with at-risk youth to give them life skills because she felt like a lot of people didn’t have life skills that would make them successful. So she was teaching banking and job interviewing and things that are very practical things that would make their life very different," said Sugarman.

Now that work will carry on through those that knew her.

"She just found that inner strength. We are going to miss her," said Sugarman.

There will be a vigil in honor of Franklin at the circuit courthouse Thursday at 5:30 p.m.