Annual 5K race honors fallen Richmond police officer

Runners and walkers of all ages participated in the fourth annual Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K on Saturday. The race honors Ellis, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015.

More than 700 people traveled up and down side streets at Richmond City Mall, where the race took place.

People who knew Ellis say he loved serving others.

"In the short amount of time that I spent with him, he was just always really fun to be around and always wanted to help others," said Brittany Stull, one of his friends who participated in the race.

Since Ellis' death, the community has supported his wife, Katie, and their son.

"Everywhere we go in Richmond people still say, 'Hi, how are you doing? I'm praying for you.' It just means the world to me," said Katie Ellis Desimone.

Although Desimone has remarried, she helps keep Ellis' legacy alive. She oversees the Daniel Ellis Foundation, which donates money to charities in Madison County.

"It's been the best way that I know to heal. Helping others is so powerful and being able to take care of the community the way they took care of me," said Desimone.

All proceeds from the event went towards renovations for the Richmond Teen Center, a place where Daniel Ellis often volunteered.