Annual Eggfest aims to help local charity

The annual Lexington Eggfest continued in the rain Saturday afternoon. The event showcases the Big Green Egg while helping local charity Greenhouse 17.

“It’s a fun event because it goes to a very worthy cause and it’s something that we’re very passionate about so it’s really an honor for us to get to do this,” said Eggfest Cook Ray Carpenter.

Carpenter grew jealous of his son’s Big Green Egg before receiving one from family for Christmas. Eventually, the two began cooking together and experimenting with new items. They tell WKYT they found out about Eggfest through Housewarmings, one of the partners for Eggfest, and decided to create an item for the event.

“We call them street tacos they’re a pulled pork taco with homemade adobe sauce, barbeque sauce, coleslaw and cheddar cheese,” Carpenter told WKYT.

The taco is just one of the many items “eggheads” say you can make with the grill. Greenhouse 17 Assistant Director Diane Fleet says the fundraiser is the perfect setting to reach out to attendees about intimate partner abuse and having a healthy home.

"You know we really talk about safe homes so in my mind outdoor picnics and barbeques is sort of the epitome of family and family engagement,” said Diane Fleet.

All the money from Eggfest goes toward Greenhouse 17 but Fleet says there are other ways the non-profit has benefitted from fundraisers like these.

"Last year actually one of the partners that was cooking out they ended up having a big cattle connection. So all the sudden we started receiving donations in stake and briskets and hamburgers which is a tremendous thing."

