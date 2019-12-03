Annual Good Giving Challenge officially underway

The Blue Grass Community Foundation's annual Good Giving Challenge is officially underway.

The Good Giving Challenge runs through Monday, Dec. 9. (WKYT)

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton helped kick off the week of giving back on Giving Tuesday.

More than 130 organizations in Central and Eastern Kentucky are asking for help this holiday season.

The groups work with a variety of families and individuals in need.

You can donate to any of those organizations by clicking here.

The Blue Grass Community Foundation is working with the organizations to raise money.

"When you go to bggives.org, you can search by specific non-profit name, or you can search by a cause that is important to you. There are charities that support animals, that support children, education, the environment, community development, economic development. There's just really any sort of charity you could want to support, they are there," said Lauren Parsons with the Blue Grass Community Foundation.

In nine years of the challenge, more than $10 million has been raised for groups across Kentucky.

