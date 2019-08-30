Annual Kentucky Bash celebrates Easter Seals Cardinal Hill

The University of Kentucky football season opens Saturday against Toledo, but Friday night it's a tailgate with a purpose ahead of the big game.

The 46th annual Kentucky Bash benefits Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, it is held every year the night before the home opener and not only does it get fans fired up, it helps raise money for an organization that for countless years has been helping Kentuckians with disabilities live a normal life no matter their limitations.

Inside Easter Seals Cardinal Hill in Lexington there is always something to do, it could be a simple game of BINGO.

"The thing you are doing that is important is your recognizing the numbers right," said an instructor.

No matter the activity, there is always a lesson hidden among the fun.

"So when you go out in public, when we are not in here it's part of what we do naturally, we look to see what's in our surrounding, correct?" said the instructor.

Joe and Dreama are two of the many clients at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill.

They both spend their days in the Adult Day Health Program, they have friends here and treat each other like family.

Adult Day Health serves younger adults with disabilities in a safe environment with medical supervision.

Each client has a profound impact on the people who work with them daily.

"I love working with them, they are fun, and they bring a lot of joy to the day. They make you see the world in a different way," said Emily Moore, Primary Nurse.

Part of the program is going beyond these walls and taking adventures, a day of fun is now easier for the clients to enjoy thanks to a new passenger van.

"The van has made a huge difference, we get to take more clients out in the community, especially wheelchair dependent clients," said Moore.

But none of the trips taken would be possible without the money raised at the annual Kentucky Bash.

"You just mention Bash and people say that means its football season," said Sharon Michael, Development and Marketing with Easter Seals Cardinal Hill.

It's become the go to party every year the night before UK's first home game, but it also has a very important purpose.

In its 46 years the Kentucky Bash has helped raised more than two million dollars.

"I think it says a lot about Easter Seals Cardinal Hill and how people support our mission in helping people with disabilities.

The passenger van is one very visible reminder of the success of this event yearly.

"What makes this really exciting is we just purchased this van last year from proceeds, its very heartwarming," said Michael.

For many UK fans Kentucky Bash is an annual tradition, but really most folks who attend are rooting for Easter Seals Cardinal Hill and the success of folks like Joe and Dreama.

Easter Seals Cardinal Hill also provides an Adaptive Recreation Program and a Creative Beginnings Child Development Center.

The Kentucky Bash was first started in 1973 as a way to raise money for a longtime friend of then Cardinal Hill, Mr. Tom Gravitt who had a spinal cord injury.

While the night is about getting everyone excited for football, there is star power in raising money for an organization by using a little blue and white every year to do so.

