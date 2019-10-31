Annual Lexington FOF Toy Program kicks off Nov. 4

A release from the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters states that applications from families wanting to receive toys from the Firefighter Toy Program will begin on Monday, Nov. 4.

Applicants need to apply in person at 3180 Richmond Road (formerly, Walmart,) at the following times:

November 4th – November 21st

Monday - Wednesday: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: Closed

Applicants must meet the following requirements:



The person applying must be the legal guardian or parent of the child.



The person applying must have a valid and current ID. The ID must have the same address as the application address.



The person applying must have proof of Fayette County residence in the form of a lease or utility bill. Note: food stamp information, insurance bills, and social security information MAY NOT be used as proof of residence.



The person applying must have the child’s birth certificate or a letter of attendance from a Fayette County school. Social Security Cards are not necessary and cannot be used in place of birth certificates.



The child must be between the ages of birth to 12 years old.



For more information, contact the FOF at (859) 523-9576, or visit www.lfdfof.org.

