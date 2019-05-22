Annual ‘Run for the Wall’ honors veterans

Bikers are revving up their engines as they continue their journey through Kentucky and on to the nation's capital.

Photo: WKYT/Garrett Wymer

Along the way, though, they’re being certain to remember the fallen.

Groups of riders with two different events, 'Run for the Wall' and 'Rolling Thunder,' all gathered at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Wednesday for a short service and a wreath-laying ceremony.

For riders with ‘Run for the Wall,’ this stop comes in the middle of their cross-country trip. Their run ends Saturday when riders from other routes all meet at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Riders with Kentucky's chapter of Rolling Thunder, Incorporated, a veteran support organization, are leaving tomorrow for D.C., where they'll do a demonstration ride on Sunday to bring attention to prisoners of war and those missing in action.

"There are still 82,000 service still left in harm's way,” says J.B. Reynolds, with Rolling Thunder. “There are 82,000 families who don't know where their loved one is today, because they stepped up, raised their right hand, swore to defend the constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They did so freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion. It's our job to back them up."

From here, riders with ‘Run for the Wall’ are stopping in Mt. Sterling for lunch this afternoon.

