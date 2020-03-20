Annual blood drive takes on new meaning amid outbreak

COVID-19 has led to a critical need for blood. Many blood drives have been canceled, and fewer people are donating. There is, however, a place where you can roll up your sleeve and donate to the cause.

For those wanting to get involved in this year's ‘Pints for Pops,’ the first change you need to be aware of is in the location, this year it's being held here at Capital City Christian Church, located off Locust Drive here in Frankfort...

Pints for Pops started in 2017 to help celebrate the life of J.D. Watson who passed away in 2017 from esophageal cancer, but his family said that thanks to blood donations, Watson was given three extra months of life through the holidays. For that, his family wanted to honor him by helping other families going through the same thing.

On what would have been his 78th birthday, they're hosting their annual blood drive again with some changes this year due to the spread of COVID-19.

"I think more people are coming, we have more staff to absorb more walk-ins, we have our social distancing observed, our chairs are spaces at the appropriate distance, our donation beds are spaced," says Teresa Lewis, J.D. Watson’s daughter.

Red Cross officials tell WKYT all of their staff has been pre-screened and cleared for the blood drive, and they're also going to be taking the temperatures of each participant and wiping down their station after they leave.

Lewis says they’ve already had more than 100 people schedule appointments. Walk-ins are also welcome.

