Another case of whooping cough confirmed at a Lexington high school

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced another confirmed case of pertussis, or whooping cough, at a Lexington high school.

The health department said the case comes from Frederick Douglass High School. This is the eighth confirmed case of pertussis in 2019 and the second of this school year. The first case of the school year originated out of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

Health officials are recommending high-risk students with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems to take preventative antibiotics.

The contagious disease initially resembles a cold, but it can become more serious over time. The best way to prevent whooping cough is vaccination.

The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, which is why a booster is recommended for older children and adults.