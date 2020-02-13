Another home damaged by gunfire in Lexington

For the sixth day in a row, there's been a shooting in Lexington.

Someone fired several shots into a home on Nancy Lane around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

Lexington police said four people were inside the home at the time, including a child. No one was injured.

Police continue to ask for witnesses to come forward.

Investigators said it's too early to say if this shooting is connected to a recent rash of shootings in Lexington.

Since Saturday, there have been at least ten incidents of gun violence. That includes a homicide on Nancy Hanks Road and about half a dozen homes targeted by gunfire.

