Another pertussis case surfaces at a Lexington high school

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced another pertussis case at a Lexington high school.

The ninth confirmed case in Lexington surfaced at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. This is the third case this school year, and two of the three cases originated at Dunbar. The other case originated out of Frederick Douglass High School.

Health officials are recommending high-risk students with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems to take preventative antibiotics.

The contagious disease initially resembles a cold, but it can become more serious over time. The best way to prevent whooping cough is vaccination.

The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, which is why a booster is recommended for older children and adults.