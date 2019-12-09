Another sexual assault reported on UK campus

University of Kentucky police is investigating another report of sexual assault on campus.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, a student reported they were sexually assaulted by another student inside a residence hall on campus.

The student said they knew the victim.

Resources at UK:

The campus' Violence Intervention & Prevention Center (VIP) is available to those who need help.

VIP is a confidential source, meaning that it's not required to report violent incidents to police or the campus Title IX office.

You can find a full list of campus resources by tapping on this link.

UK police have safety tips for students as well:



If you see something, say something.



Look out for friends when you go out, walk together, and make sure everyone gets home safe.



Request a free SAFECATS student escort or bus service during the semesters by calling (859) 257-7233.



Request a free Kentucky Wildcab ride through the app. The Kentucky Wildcab is available 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday when fall and spring semester classes are in session.



Park in well-lit areas.



Students can call the UK Police Department at (859) 257-8573.