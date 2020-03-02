Another tragic K9 death for the Boyle Co. Sheriff's Office

Hero, the Boyle County Sheriff's Department's K9 in training. (WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 8:05 AM, Mar 02, 2020

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog that was meant to replace a police K9 killed in a crash in Boyle County has died unexpectedly.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office said Hero "experienced complications and passed away while training in Florida."

Hero was a 15-month-old tan Belgian Malinois.

He was in Florida for obedience and police skills training.

Hero was meant to replace K9 Niki.

Niki and her handler, Deputy Casey McCoy, were in a crash in December on the US 150 bypass in Danville. Niki died as a result of the crash.

The sheriff's office says McCoy "will be able to select a new K9 partner in the near future."

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus