Another tragic K9 death for the Boyle Co. Sheriff's Office

A dog that was meant to replace a police K9 killed in a crash in Boyle County has died unexpectedly.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office said Hero "experienced complications and passed away while training in Florida."

Hero was a 15-month-old tan Belgian Malinois.

He was in Florida for obedience and police skills training.

Hero was meant to replace K9 Niki.

Niki and her handler, Deputy Casey McCoy, were in a crash in December on the US 150 bypass in Danville. Niki died as a result of the crash.

The sheriff's office says McCoy "will be able to select a new K9 partner in the near future."

