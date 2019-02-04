Another whooping cough case reported at Lexington high school

Lexington health officials say another case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is being reported at a high school.

The Lexington Fayette-County Health Department has confirmed the case out of Bryan Station High School.

This is the fourth case so far in 2019, and the previous three were also in Fayette County Public Schools.

Health leaders have reported cases at Tates Creek High School, Henry Clay High School and Athens-Chilesburg Elementary School.

Students at the school with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are recommended to receive preventative antibiotics.

The contagious disease initially resembles a cold, but it can become more serious over time. The best way to prevent whooping cough is vaccination.

The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, which is why a booster is recommended for older children and adults.