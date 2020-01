Former Wildcat Anthony Davis has raked in the endorsements since he started his professional career. Now, he has another deal: The Chip Deal.

Davis and Ruffles have co-created a lime and jalapeño chip flavor.

The chipmaker said the flavor matches the heat Davis brings to the court.

Ruffles Lime & Jalapeño hit shelves in select retailers on Jan. 20 and will be nationwide on Feb. 3.