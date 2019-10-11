Anti-abortion group reaffirms endorsement of Bevin

Governor Matt Bevin held a news conference on Friday in Frankfort where he was joined by pro-life groups.

The pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List reaffirmed its endorsement of Governor Matt Bevin in next month's election, along with Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron and Treasurer Allison Ball.

The organization's president noted its support for the governor's signing of a heartbeat bill earlier this year. The Republican governor says laws like this are about protecting the weak.

The ACLU has sued to block that law.

Governor Bevin also took some time to challenge Attorney General Andy Beshear to speak out more on his beliefs about abortion and didn’t hold back on his thoughts about his opponent.

"He will always stand on death over life. He will always be willing to accept blood money and that is exactly what he has done. He has accepted blood money time and time again and he continues to proudly do so.”

The Beshear campaign has issued a statement in response to Governor Bevin’s news conference, saying, “Andy Beshear supports Roe v. Wade, which includes reasonable restrictions, especially on late-term procedures. Matt Bevin’s extremist positions go too far even for the president. Bevin supports a total ban that would eliminate all options for victims of rape and incest.”

