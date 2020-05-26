Antibody test shows Lexington man once carried COVID-19

Randy Burke has fully recovered after at one point carrying COVID-19. But his journey to finding out about the virus took some turns.

Burke, a former University of Kentucky football player, took a trip in early march to London, England to visit friends and show his wife the sights and sounds.

Shortly after the symptoms started coming in.

“I never felt this way in my life and my body felt like someone beat me up and I had body aches everywhere," said Burke. "I couldn’t get out of bed and was very lethargic.”

Burke would go undiagnosed after many believed he had to have a temperature to have the virus -- which he never did.

After fully recovering after just a few days, Burke and his wife returned home and took an antibody test where COVID-19 was confirmed to have been carried by Burke.

Looking back, he believes he contracted the virus from a crowded theater. He says the disease is one that does not pick favorites.

"This disease is so scary because it affects everybody so differently and that's what makes it so scary," said Burke. "I know I have the antibodies but it doesn’t mean I can’t get it again or it doesn’t evolve into something else.

Burke's friend in London would later be diagnosed with COVID-19.

