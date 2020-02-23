Anu walks it off in 15th, Kentucky sweeps Appalachian State

In the bottom of the 15th inning, Oraj Anu walked with the bases loaded to complete the sweep of Appalachian State with an 8-7 win in Sunday's series finale.

The Mountaineers (1-5) opened the game with a 5-0 lead, but Kentucky scored six unanswered runs.

Austin Schultz hit a solo homer, John Rhodes roped a RBI double, Matt Golda hit a RBI single and Trae Harmon hit a 2-run blast to tie the game 5-5.

In the seventh inning, Golda homered to put Kentucky on top 6-5. Appalachian State scored in the top of the ninth to force extras.

Kentucky (4-3) hosts Tennessee Tech Tuesday at 4:00.