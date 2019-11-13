Apartment building likely a total loss after Campbellsville fire

Several people are without homes after an apartment fire early Wednesday morning in Campbellsville.

The fire broke out about 6 a.m. on Broadway near downtown Campbellsville. Firefighters say they arrived to discover heavy smoke and some flames coming from a two-story building that houses several apartment units.

Everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters do not suspect anything suspicious about the fire, which remains under investigation. They have not identified what may have started the fire at this time.

Broadway was closed for several hours because of the amount of water coming from the scene that was freezing on the roadway.

The weather made it a very challenging situation for firefighters.

“Obviously cold weather makes everything worse on us,” said Chief Chris Taylor of the Campbellsville Fire Department. “We are dealing with water and fire hoses - that’s not a good combination. We had water coming out of the hoses onto the roadway, so we had the Highway Department come down and put down some salt.”

Several of the tenants in the building went next door to the local community action agency to get help.

Chief Taylor says while the structure is still standing, the combination of fire, smoke, and water damage inside will probably make the building a total loss.

The Campbellsville Fire Department received mutual aid from the Taylor County Fire Department.