Appalachian Regional Healthcare gains national recognition for patient care

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is gaining national recognition for its patient care.

Five of ARH's facilities have been named to the American College of Emergency Physicians' Emergency Quality Network honor roll.

They're showing major improvements on outcomes for sepsis patients and safer opioid prescription practices

"Well, I think it should give them some assurance that they are getting that world-class care that they don't have to seek care elsewhere," said Joe Grossman, Appalachian Regional Healthcare. "It's right there close to home, they are getting the best that they can right close to home."

ARH was the only Kentucky organization to receive this prestigious award.