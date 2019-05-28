Apple releases first new iPod in 4 years

Apple is releasing its first new iPod in four years.

The 2019 edition of the iPod Touch runs on the A10 Fusion chip, which Apple says makes it run twice as fast as before. (Source: CNN)

The latest iPod Touch also supports group FaceTime calls and augmented reality, and it will support the upcoming game subscription service Apple Arcade.

And the device costs as low as $199.

It’s available to order on the Apple Store and Apple.com, and it will start appearing in stores later this week.

In 2008, the company sold more than 55 million iPods.

But the tech giant stopped releasing sales figures on it in 2013, and the device is no longer prominently featured on the company's website and Apple stores.

Yet the iPod remains popular to those seeking an inexpensive alternative to iPhones or iPads.

