Everyone knows Arby’s saying of ‘We’ve Got the Meats’.

Well now people are being drawn to vegetarian options.

According to CNN Business, Arby’s is revamping its image with megetables. It is a veggie made from meat.

A perfect example is the marrot, which is turkey meat colored with dried carrot powder.

The chain has no plans to sell their new veggies.

